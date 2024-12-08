Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,252. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

