GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $400.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.

NYSE:GEV opened at $346.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its 200-day moving average is $227.17. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

