Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Genesco Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $40.95 on Friday. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
