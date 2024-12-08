Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.73. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

