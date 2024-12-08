Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Gibson Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.