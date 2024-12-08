Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

