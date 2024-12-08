Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE GEI opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

