Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

GEI opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

