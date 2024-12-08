Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Glaukos Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $140.28 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $146.86. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

