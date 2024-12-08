Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,037,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 7,183,232 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globalstar by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 307,357 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

