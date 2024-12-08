GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Raised to $5.50

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GLDG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.06. GoldMining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 273,700 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GoldMining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

