GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GrafTech International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

