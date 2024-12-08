Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

