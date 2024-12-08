Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWRE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a PEG ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

