HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RVMD

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,279.60. This trade represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,551.92. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after buying an additional 2,249,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,137,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,472,000 after purchasing an additional 250,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after purchasing an additional 291,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

