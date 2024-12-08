HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 74.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,324,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,913,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,219,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

