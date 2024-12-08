HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WINT Earnings

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.38). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

WINT stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

