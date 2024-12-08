HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.87% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $319,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,768,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

