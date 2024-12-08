Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

HXL opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

