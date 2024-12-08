Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 313,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 790,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

