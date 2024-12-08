Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.54.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

TSE:HBM opened at C$12.50 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.94.

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.