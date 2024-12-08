ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $363.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 23.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $183.38 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

