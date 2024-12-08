IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IES by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IES by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $268.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $320.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.06.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,001.78. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,044,197.36. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,863,422. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

