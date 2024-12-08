Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

