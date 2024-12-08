Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £296.82 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £296.82 ($378.31).

On Tuesday, November 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 96 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £303.36 ($386.64).

On Monday, October 7th, Albert Soleiman acquired 98 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £296.94 ($378.46).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.64) on Friday. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £798.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,679.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

