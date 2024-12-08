Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,819 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

