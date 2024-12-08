Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,073 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,631.54. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Marathon Capitl upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.37 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

