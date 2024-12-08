Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,073 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo
In other news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,631.54. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVgo Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.37 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.