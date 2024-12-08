Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 299.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 339.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 687,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

