Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,126 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 920,627 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4,959.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 13.3 %
CCCC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.92. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C4 Therapeutics Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
