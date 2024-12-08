Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,331 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 61,811 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

