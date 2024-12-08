Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 274.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $774,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 278.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,424.66. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,847.62. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,869 shares of company stock worth $735,673 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

