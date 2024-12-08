Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $110,000 in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in enCore Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in enCore Energy by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in enCore Energy by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in enCore Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in enCore Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.04. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

