Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $4.55 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

