Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 487,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194,735 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 710,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OLO opened at $7.52 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.