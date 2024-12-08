Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

