Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REAX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage Profile

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

