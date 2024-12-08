Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

