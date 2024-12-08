Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,799 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $569,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $843,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 122.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other Honest news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,544,310.50. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $59,583.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,393.60. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634,818 shares of company stock worth $10,514,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

