Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,440 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

LXRX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

