Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

