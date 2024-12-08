Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

