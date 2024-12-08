Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on EYPT
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.