Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 537,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 491,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $517.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.89.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.78%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
