Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.12.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

