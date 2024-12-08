Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $48,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.72 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.