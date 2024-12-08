Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,425 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,440 ($69.33).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,500 ($70.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
