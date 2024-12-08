Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,425 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,440 ($69.33).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,500 ($70.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Company Profile

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,826 ($61.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,819.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,830.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,011.30 ($51.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,240 ($66.79).

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.