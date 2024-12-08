Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 22,760 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.16.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

