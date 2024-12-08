Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 225854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

