Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $24.97 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

