James Renwick McCullough Acquires 53,300 Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX) Stock

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) insider James Renwick McCullough purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,264 ($5,434.62).

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of RENX opened at GBX 7.93 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.61. Renalytix Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.90 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £13.15 million, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

