James Renwick McCullough Acquires 53,300 Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX) Stock

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) insider James Renwick McCullough purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,264 ($5,434.62).
Renalytix Price Performance
Shares of RENX opened at GBX 7.93 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.61. Renalytix Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.90 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £13.15 million, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Renalytix Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.