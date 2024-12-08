JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 2,682,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,866,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

