Jos Sclater Purchases 10 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,386 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($176.65).

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Price Performance

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.80 million, a PE ratio of -3,013.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,476 ($18.81).

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -3,913.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVON

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.